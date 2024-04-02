Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $350,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $122.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average of $107.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

