Denali Advisors LLC Sells 6,926 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

