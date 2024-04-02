Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Sells £765,000 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) insider Peter Keeling sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28), for a total value of £765,000 ($960,331.41).

Get Diaceutics alerts:

Diaceutics Price Performance

Shares of LON:DXRX opened at GBX 106 ($1.33) on Tuesday. Diaceutics PLC has a one year low of GBX 79 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.54. The company has a market capitalization of £89.76 million, a PE ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Diaceutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

About Diaceutics

(Get Free Report)

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.