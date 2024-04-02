DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.72. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.
