DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.72. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DMAC

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.