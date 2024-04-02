Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day moving average of $134.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

