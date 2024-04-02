Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 492.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

