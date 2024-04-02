Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $493.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $498.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

