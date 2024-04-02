Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. CX Institutional increased its position in Dover by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Dover by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $178.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.70.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

