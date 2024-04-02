Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.70.

In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover stock opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.12. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $178.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

