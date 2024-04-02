Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Short Interest Update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 29th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

DFLI opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.52.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

See Also

