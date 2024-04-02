DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.