DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DD opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

