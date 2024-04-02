Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dyadic International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 782,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Dyadic International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 832,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

