e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,209.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 145,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF opened at $191.97 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.89 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,145,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.58.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

