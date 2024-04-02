Element Solutions (ESI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Element Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $25.14.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $342,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,756,000 after purchasing an additional 163,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Element Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,687,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,799,000 after acquiring an additional 72,328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after buying an additional 597,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after buying an additional 114,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

