Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $21,305,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $515.94 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $521.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $503.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.00.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

View Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.