Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) & Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) Financial Survey

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) and Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.1% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Endeavor Group and Gamer Pakistan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Endeavor Group currently has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.95%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Gamer Pakistan.

This table compares Endeavor Group and Gamer Pakistan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $5.96 billion 2.94 $356.52 million $1.04 24.30 Gamer Pakistan N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Endeavor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavor Group and Gamer Pakistan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group 5.98% 1.05% 0.45% Gamer Pakistan N/A -758.65% -145.17%

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Gamer Pakistan on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, lifestyle festivals, and major attractions. This segment also distributes sports programming; and operates events on behalf of third parties. The Representation segment offers services to talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports, and consumer product brands, including clients' licensing logos, trade names, and trademarks representation. The Sports Data & Technology segment delivers live streaming and data feeds for sports events to sportsbooks, rightsholders, and media partners, as well as on-demand virtual sports products and front-end solutions, including the UFC Event Centre. This segment also specializes in betting engine products, services and technology, and bet processing, as well as trading, pricing, and risk management tools; player account and wallet solutions; front-end user experiences and user interfaces; and content offerings, such as BetBuilder, DonBest pricing feeds, and a sports content aggregation platform. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Gamer Pakistan

(Get Free Report)

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.