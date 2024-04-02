EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a one year low of $79.61 and a one year high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.31.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

