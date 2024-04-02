Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ENI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ENI by 12.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,879,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,007,000 after acquiring an additional 214,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 319.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,349 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.16). ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5186 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

ENI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.