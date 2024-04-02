Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Entegris by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,489,000.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Entegris news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

