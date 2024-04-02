Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 90,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 41,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

