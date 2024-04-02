Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Short Interest Up 8.8% in March

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 7,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. Evolv Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Mounts Gonzales acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Mounts Gonzales purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,823 shares of company stock valued at $458,207. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 117.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

