Ewen Hamilton Gilmour Purchases 10,299 Shares of Guinness VCT (LON:GVCT) Stock

Guinness VCT (LON:GVCT – Get Free Report) insider Ewen Hamilton Gilmour purchased 10,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990.03 ($12,540.84).

Guinness VCT Stock Performance

Shares of GVCT opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.81. Guinness VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 100 ($1.26).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guinness VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guinness VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.