Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.