ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Update

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

ExlService Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65. ExlService has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. Research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

