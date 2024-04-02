Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Increased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.47.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

