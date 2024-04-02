Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,865,000 after acquiring an additional 576,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.47.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

