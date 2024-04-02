Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Boosted by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 34,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.47.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

