Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Trimmed by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.6% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.47.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

