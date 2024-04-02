Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 190,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,530 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,183,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after acquiring an additional 94,107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $70.01.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

