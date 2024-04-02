Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 333 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $78.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

