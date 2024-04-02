Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 192,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BX opened at $131.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.28. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.