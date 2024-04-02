Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

