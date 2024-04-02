Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 19,588 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 327.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after buying an additional 1,015,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,687,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

State Street stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

