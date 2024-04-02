Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

