Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,348 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

