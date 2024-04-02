Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.67 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

