Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

