Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DD opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

