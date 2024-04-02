Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.28 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $203.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.91 and a 200-day moving average of $192.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.35 and a 1-year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.17.

Read Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.