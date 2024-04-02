Fifth Third Bancorp Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $90.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

