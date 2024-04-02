Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 539 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snap-on Trading Down 0.5 %
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
