Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 539 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SNA opened at $294.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.91 and its 200-day moving average is $275.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.