Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $112.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CFR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

