Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,133 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.17.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $189.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.81 and a 12 month high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

