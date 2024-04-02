Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,209.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 145,196 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $191.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.89 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,922 shares of company stock worth $10,145,374 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.