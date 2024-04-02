Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $116.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $117.92.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

