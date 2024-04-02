Financial Comparison: Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) versus Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Grafton Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Grafton Group has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grafton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Airbus 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grafton Group and Airbus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grafton Group and Airbus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grafton Group $2.85 billion 0.98 $258.04 million N/A N/A Airbus $70.83 billion 2.05 $4.10 billion $1.30 35.32

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Grafton Group.

Profitability

This table compares Grafton Group and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grafton Group N/A N/A N/A Airbus 5.79% 24.12% 3.17%

Summary

Airbus beats Grafton Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands. The company's Retailing segment retails home and garden products through stores, including DIY products, paints, lighting products, homestyle products, housewares, bathroom products, and kitchens, as well as gardening and Christmas products under the Woodie's brand. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures dry mortars and wooden staircases; and drainage, ducting and roofline systems under the CPI Mortar, StairBox, and MFP brand names. Grafton Group plc was founded in 1902 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

