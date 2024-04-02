Financial Comparison: Grindr (GRND) and Its Rivals

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 112 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Grindr to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Get Grindr alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -154.17% -42.87% -9.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grindr and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 1001 4299 9979 287 2.61

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grindr currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.36%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.98%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grindr is more favorable than its peers.

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s peers have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grindr and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -31.95 Grindr Competitors $9.08 billion $1.96 billion 53.83

Grindr’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grindr beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.