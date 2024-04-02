First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHB opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

