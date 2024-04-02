First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) & PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Head-To-Head Review

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Hawaiian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 20.90% 9.87% 0.95% PCB Bancorp 18.97% 11.25% 1.18%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $1.12 billion 2.44 $234.98 million $1.84 11.69 PCB Bancorp $161.86 million 1.40 $30.70 million $2.12 7.48

This table compares First Hawaiian and PCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Hawaiian pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Hawaiian and PCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 2 2 0 0 1.50 PCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.83%. PCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. Given PCB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than First Hawaiian.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and construction lending, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers wealth management, personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, investment management, retirement planning, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and consumer loans comprising residential mortgage; and automobile loans, unsecured lines of credit, and term loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; Carrollton and Dallas, Texas; and Englewood Cliffs and Palisade Park, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates loan production offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; and Carrollton, Texas. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.